Slain 7-year-old girl’s autopsy report released

General Santos City — The National Bureau of Investigation has released its autopsy report on the seven-year-old girl who was brutally murdered after being reported missing last 10 March 2024.

According to NBI medico legal officer Dr. Ricardo Rodaje, the girl — a resident of Barangay Conel here — died due to Multiple Traumatic Injury.

He added that the girl had a fracture in her skull and a laceration in her mouth which resulted to the loss of her three teeth.

Accordingly, the autopsy report found out that the victim’s neck was also dislocated and even a laceration was also discovered into her private parts that almost reached her anus. Several contusions were also found in the different parts of her body.