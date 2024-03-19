Sky siesta

Mexicans observed World Sleep Day on 16 March by, what else, snoozing.

Two hundred people took a nap in the middle of a busy street in Mexico City. They lay down on synthetic mats with nape pillows and wore eye covers in protest of sleep deprivation, according to the Center for Sleep and Neuroscience, organizer of the event.

The nappers and the CSN were demanding protection of workers’ right to sleep.

“The idea is that sleeping well, or having this event attract attention, can help launch new public policies to promote rest,” Agence France-Presse quoted Guadalupe Teran, a doctor with CSN,

“We have long working days, but there are no spaces at workplaces to guarantee the time for a siesta,” she said.

The organizers seem to have a point based on the experience of two Indonesian pilots.

The National Transportation Safety Committee recently revealed that it is investigating the Batik Air pilots for scaring flight controllers, 153 passengers, and four flight attendants while flying from Kendari in southeast Sulawesi province to the capital Jakarta on 25 January.

According to the committee’s incident report, the pilots did not respond to calls from the control tower for 28 minutes because both had fallen asleep. When they woke up, Flight BTK6723 was slightly off course.

Fortunately, the pilots managed to land the plane safely, and the passengers and crew were unhurt.

CNN reported that the co-pilot informed the pilot in command before the flight that he had not rested properly and had taken a 30-minute nap. During the flight, the pilot asked permission to also rest, and the now awake co-pilot took control of the aircraft.

The co-pilot then also fell asleep. The chief pilot woke up 28 minutes later, and he woke up the other sleeping pilot.

