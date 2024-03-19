Shopee targets young tech trailblazers; opens 2024 Apprentice Program

Online shopping app Shopee aims to hone upcoming graduates of universities to be industry-ready professionals in the future, targeting to fill in the gap as the Philippines progress towards digital transformation.

Shopee announces the kickoff of its 2024 Apprentice Program to enable graduating students seeking to enter the industry’s dynamic workforce.

Shopee said it actively cultivates the next generation of innovative tech leaders.

Named the best e-commerce employer for fresh graduates based on Prosple’s rankings, Shopee nurtures the talents of future industry leaders through its well-rounded student programs, giving them a head start before they even enter the workforce.

Among these is their Apprentice Program which gives students a professional space to hone their skills in leading end-to-end, high-impact projects under the mentorship of Shopee’s leaders.

“I wanted to experience something that would allow me to apply everything I learned from school in a real-world, professional setting,” says Nicole, a Management Engineering student from Ateneo de Manila University who scored an internship under Shopee’s Operations team. The college junior was assigned to a project that improved the user experience of Shopee’s chatbot service to achieve better response accuracy and user satisfaction.

“Working on this project taught me to be mindful of the work I create. I was guided by the principle of how I should be able to add value to the experiences of the users–why I was doing it and who I was doing it for,” she added.

Interns under the Apprentice Program receive direct training from department heads for them to succeed in their projects and ultimately, to sharpen their professional development.

Ram, who studies Mathematical Economics at the University of Pennsylvania, shared how his Corporate Affairs internship trained him to create project structures that address business challenges. “It’s a skill that I can apply to almost any work role,” says Ram. “It really boosted my confidence in creating solutions, especially since I was given the liberty to find my way around roadblocks. This strongly developed my problem-solving skills, so I really felt how I was adding value to the company.”

In addition to their training as budding leaders, interns under the Apprentice Program who finish their stint with exceptional performance are endorsed to Shopee’s two-year Graduate Development Program, a management training program that allows trainees to deep dive into cross-functional roles across the company’s key business functions.

Ron, who landed second place in Shopee’s annual Ultimate Case Challenge, is among the interns who are set to undergo management training after successfully showcasing his innovative skills in the competition and exceeding expectations during his apprenticeship.

The Business Administration student from the University of the Philippines explained, “Winning the business case challenge really piqued my curiosity in further understanding how e-commerce runs in the Philippines, and my participation in the Apprentice Program allowed me to navigate through its dynamic environment.”

Inspired by the impact Shopee's leaders make on the e-commerce industry, Ron shared that he is determined to forge his own path in the same field.

“Witnessing their leadership firsthand fueled my passion for continuous learning and my desire to contribute meaningfully,” he added. Eager to leverage his knowledge, Ron sets his sights on helping shape the future of e-commerce with Shopee.

Karen Perez, Head of HR Center of Excellence at Shopee Philippines, underscores the importance of empowering the next generation of tech leaders.

"At Shopee, we understand that the ever-changing digital landscape demands a continual learning mindset. By fostering a culture of upskilling and reskilling, we equip our interns and trainees with the most up-to-date knowledge to thrive in this competitive industry. As industry trends evolve rapidly, equipping the next generation of leaders is crucial for them to stay ahead of the curve, especially when it comes to providing an exceptional and innovative user experience. This way, we empower them to create online shopping experiences that set the bar,” she shared.