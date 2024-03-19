Senate panel cites in contempt main suspect in Camilon case

The Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs cited in contempt Police Major Allan de Castro, the primary suspect in the disappearance of beauty queen Catherine Camilon, for allegedly imputing dishonesty during an inquiry on Tuesday.

At the panel’s public hearing on Camilon’s case, De Castro denied his relationship with the victim despite the affidavits of witnesses and photographs showing that De Castro and Camilon had a relationship.

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, who chairs the panel, asked De Castro if Camilon was his girlfriend.

“Hindi (no) your honor,” De Castro abruptly replied.

Dela Rosa was not satisfied with De Castro’s answer. He then asked the victim’s mother, Rosario Camilon, to confirm if her daughter and De Castro were in a relationship. “Hindi niya girlfriend ‘yung anak niyo na missing? (Isn't your daughter who is missing his girlfriend?)

Rosario replied. “Girlfriend po sir.”

Camilon’s sister, Ching-Ching, said their family just found out about the De Castro’s intimate relationship with Catherine a day after she went missing.

Dela Rosa again asked De Castro. “Ano ba talaga ang relasyon ninyo? (What’s your relationship with her?) Again, you under oath.”

“Hindi po talaga sir. Wala kaming relasyon, makikita naman po doon sa mga affidavit nila sir. Wala naman silang sinasabi na kung sino ang karelasyon (No sir. We’re not in a relationship. Nobody was tagged who in relationship with her),” De Castro told the committee.

Rosario told Dela Rosa that De Castro was not telling the truth.

“Paano ka nakasuhan kung wala kayong relasyon? (How did a case filed against you if you don’t have relationship?),” Dela Rosa asked the main suspect.

De Castro said it was just an allegation of Camilon’s family.

The National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group confirmed to Dela Rosa that they have all the affidavits establishing De Castro’s intimate relationship with the victim.

Dela Rosa was irked.

“So you are lying straight to my face?,” he told De Castro.

De Castro denied it again.

Aside from sworn affidavits, NBI and PNP said they have gathered photographs of De Castro and Catherine Camilon displaying affection.

“Nagsasabi po ako ng totoo your honor… Wala kaming relasyon, wala po (I am telling the truth, we were not in a relationship),” De Castro insisted.

Dela Rosa replied. “I am not satisfied with your explanation.”

Senator Robin Padilla then motioned to cite De Castro in contempt “for lying before the committee.”

Dela Rosa approved the motion. “I approved citing in contempt Police Major Alan De Castro for lying before this committee, for not telling the truth.”

No one objected. The Senate Sergeant-at-Arms then took De Castro in custody.

De Castro previously skipped the Senate inquiry on the matter.

De Castro attended the hearing for the first time after the panel issued a subpoena against him for skipping the first hearing.