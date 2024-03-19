Road project launch showcases Magellan landing anniversary

HOMONHON ISLAND — The Department of Public Works and Highways – in tandem with House Minority Leader and 4Ps Partylist Representative Marcelino Libanan — launched a road project here to also highlighting the pre-celebration of the 503rd Anniversary of Magellan’s Landing and Spanish Philippine Contact.

The proposed Barangay Casuguran-Bitaugan-Habag Road is expected to resolve the lingering problem of isolation of one of the island’s villages which resulted in numerous lost opportunities for the village, according to Guiuan Mayor Annaliza Gonzales-Kwan.

She explained that Homonhon Island has eight barangays, two of them remain isolated to this date, one of which is Barangay Habag, which is facing the Pacific Ocean.

Barangay Habag is 12 kilometers away from Bitaugan, its nearest village that can be reaches by a motorcycle from other villages of the island.