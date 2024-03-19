Poe seeks to strengthen animal welfare law 

Senator Grace Poe is pushing for the amendment of existing animal welfare policies to cater to abused, abandoned, and neglected animals in the country.

Poe filed Senate Bill 2458 or the Revised Animal Welfare Act, which seeks to strengthen Republic Act (RA) No. 8485, as amended by RA 10631, to improve the capacity of the Department of Agriculture to address animal welfare issues.

The measure seeks the establishment of a proper bureau that will effectively implement and enforce animal welfare policies.

“This bill shall firmly establish standards geared towards engendering responsible pet ownership, as well as ethical behavior and accountability from all those who have control over or provide care to animals,” Poe said.

As such, she added the bill will have more stringent penalties for violations of the animal welfare law.

Under the bill, a Barangay Animal Welfare Task Force will be created to speedily address animal welfare concerns.

The measure also calls for the secretary of the Department of Agriculture to deputize animal welfare enforcement officers (AWEO) volunteers.

“Animals can’t vote. They can’t donate to campaigns, stage protest rallies or conduct rallies. (But) occupying the top of the food chain does not give us the license to handle animals with barbarity,” Poe stressed.

“Sadly, despite their worth and value to human society, and the existence of laws criminalizing cruelty to animals, many of them are still maltreated, neglected, and even tortured,” she added.