PITX, QC ready for Semana Santa

"Book early."

This is what the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) official advised Tuesday to all passenger bound to provinces this Semana Santa or Holy week.

Kolyn Gervacio-Calbasa, PITX Senior Corporate Affairs Officer, at the Quezon City Journalist Forum, said booking for province destination early, will avoid anyone from queueing during the rush and influx of passengers who would observe the Holy Week.

Calbasa said around 1.7 million passengers are expected to trooped to PITX beginning this week till Holy Thursday.

"If you book your trip early, your seat is already reserved," she said, adding that bus companies are also already offering on-line booking.

PITX has buses going to CALABARZON in the South and three routes to North going to Baguio, Nueva Ecija and Ilocos.

She added that it has become a biggest challenge for them yearly to address "walk-in" passengers.

"Having your trip booked early will reduce the number passengers (who did not book early their trip)," Calbasa explained.

Lt. Col. May Genio, Quezon City Police District spokes person, on the other hand said QCPD District Director Redrico A. Maranan has mobilized around 3,700 personnel to oversee public safety and putting up "assistance hubs" for travellers of the coming Holy week.

"It will be augmented by our TF-DACRT ( Task Force District Anti-Crime Reaction Team) whom you would seen patrolling the streets riding motorcycles or bicycles," Genio said.

She added that Maranan also ordered them not to take a leave absence during the period putting the entire command "into full alert."

Dexter Cardenas, QC Traffic and Transport Management chief, said Mayor Joy Belmonte's instruction is for them to focus on areas where people converged, like churches, pilgrimage, malls and bus stations during the last two weeks of this month.