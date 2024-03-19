Phl, US enhance logistics capabilities for Balikatan Exercises

The Philippines and the United States are boosting their logistics capabilities in Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites as part of their preparation for the approaching Balikatan Exercises next month, the Department of National Defense said Tuesday.

This came after DND’s Assistant Secretary for Logistics, Acquisition, and Self-Reliant Defense Posture Joselito B. Ramos met with US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Christopher J. Lowman, to discuss the logistical requirement of both armed forces for the 39th reiteration of Balikatan Exercises.

Ramos said EDCA sites in the country can accommodate a large number of logistical assets both from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the US Armed Forces.

“Both sides committed to addressing the capability gaps of the EDCA sites, and emphasized that sustaining regional cooperation between like-minded countries will further enhance interoperability,” the DND said.

Under the Balikatan Exercises, the AFP earlier said it is considering the conduct of maritime exercises with their US counterparts in the west of Palawan while the integrated air missile defense exercises are likely to be held in Central Luzon.