OWWA: No Filipino casualty in Haiti crisis

Photo from the OWWA Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Official Facebook Page

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said no Filipinos was among the casualties in the security crisis in Haiti.

“In accordance with the report from our Overseas Post, there have been no Filipino casualties recorded amidst the ongoing violence in Haiti,” OWWA said.

It assured the public that it continued to monitor the situations of overseas Filipino workers who are currently stuck in Haiti.

On Sunday, the Department of Migrant (DMW) Workers that 63 Filipinos are expected to return to the Philippines.

Since there are no flights from Haiti, the DMW said the government is working to charter a flight for the repatriation of the Filipinos.

DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Cacdac said there is no specific date of arrival yet.

There are 115 Filipinos in Haiti, based on DMW records.

The Department of Foreign Affairs previously raised Alert Level 3 in Haiti, which means voluntary repatriation of Filipinos.

At least 10 people were killed in a wealthy suburb of Haiti's capital on Monday.

This as reports of of looting and thefts of electricity equipment cut the power supply as lawlessness spread to affluent areas and gangs tightened their grip on the city.

