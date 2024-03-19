Northern Samar marks 58th anniversary with road-to-trail marathon

The first-ever road to trail marathon in Northern Samar was held last 17 June 2023 on the occasion of the province’s 58th founding anniversary.

“It was a challenge but we are happy to contribute. The founding anniversary was an opportune time for Nortehanon to come together. And we are glad that the event was a success,” said MaryJane Salomon, founder and CEO of Universal Sports Promotions, which organized the event.

Almost 200 runners from Leyte and Samar, composed of fun runners, professional marathoners and sports enthusiasts, participated in the marathon.

Ultra marathoner Virgilio Undaloc, Jr., from Catbalogan City took the grand prize in the 42KM category.

“Physical activity is always good for everyone. Heath is wealth and it is our resolve to promote both mental and physical health in the community. It was also a great opportunity to promote local tourism, showcase the vibrant countryside, develop sports and support education”, said Salomon.

Universal Sports Promotions was recently selected one of the top 10 most innovative social enterprises in Eastern Visayas by the Department of Science and Technology regional office.

“Sports have the power to bring communities together. And sporting events serve as a gathering point for community members, fostering a sense of pride and cementing identity within the neighborhood. Thus, we made sure to highlight the relevance of inclusivity, diversity and accessibility”, added Salomon.