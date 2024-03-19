No turning back on RBH7 — Dalipe

Resolution of Both Houses 7, the House of Representatives’ version of the Charter change economic bill, will be sent out to the Commission on Elections once it musters three-fourths of the votes from all of its members, Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe confirmed Monday.

The measure is poised to be approved on third and final reading on the last session day of Congress tomorrow before it goes into a month-long Holy Week recess.

“We are very optimistic that the Senate will also have a three-fourth vote because it’s stated in the Constitution on the three-fourth vote of Congress,” Dalipe said.

To hurdle the third and final reading, the 300-member House needs more than 230 votes in favor of RBH 7. The 24-member Senate, meanwhile, needs 18 votes.

“So that’s what will happen. When we have three-fourth votes for RBH 7 here in the House and the Senate also has it, the Comelec will ultimately decide on that,” Dalipe said.

In a press conference on Monday, Deputy Speaker David Suarez expressed confidence the House will pass the bill, taking into account the ballooning number of authors.