Mandaluyong public schools embrace high-tech education with new Smart TVs

The old days of using traditional teaching tools like chalk, blackboards, Manila paper, cartolina, and and print photographs are long gone in Mandaluyong City. The city has embraced high-tech education with the recent distribution of a 1,000 50-inch wide Smart LED TV, which was formally done by Mayor Ben Abalos and Vice Mayor Menchie on Monday.

During the regular flag-raising event, a Smart TV was handed down to Division of City school officials as a response to the program Matatag Agenda of the Department of Education (DepEd).

During the turnover ceremony Abalos was joined by Vice Mayor Menchie and members of the City Council in handing down the 1,000 smart TVs. Overall, a grand total of 1,578 smart TVs have been allocated for installation in every classroom of the public elementary and high schools throughout the city.

This was the commitment made by Mayor Abalos as he said the city had been coping with changes of time where technology would make students understand clearly through the visual presentation of any subject matter.

“Ito pa ay sa pagtalima sa bilis ng takbo ng panahon na dati blackboard at chalks kartolina, Manila paper, sa pamamagitan nito isang salat na lang mapapakita na anuman kelangan malaman dahil high tech na po ito, kaya ating pinapamalagi na maging nangungunang siyudad sa buong pilipinas sa larangan ng edukasyon” Abalos said.

The Smart TV mentioned has a Google application that allows teachers to easily demonstrate different subjects they want to talk about with just a single touch.

"I will not be where I am now kung hindi dahil sa edukasyon," sabi ni Abalos. Kaya't ibinabalik ko ito sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay sa kanila DEpEd ng lahat ng paraan upang ang lahat ng ating mga bata ay magkaroon ng madaling paraan para matuto at makatapos nang maayos." Abalos concluded.