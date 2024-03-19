Las Piñas hails public servants

The city government of Las Piñas hailed the city police chief and his team for their successful operations leading to the maintenance of peace and order in the city.

It was announced during its weekly flag raising ceremony and celebrated recent accomplishments and outstanding contributions of some key officials on Monday, 18 March at the City Hall grounds.

During the ceremony, Las Piñas Chief of Police, PCOL Sandro Tafalla, was commended for his exceptional leadership of the Las Piñas City Police. Vice Mayor April Aguilar and DILG-NCR Las Piñas City Director Patrick John Megia lauded PCOL Tafalla and his team for their successful police operations that have significantly contributed to the city's safety and order.

In addition, the Bureau of Fire Protection awarded Barangay Almanza Uno for its achievement in public safety preparedness as the champion at the 11th Inter-Barangay Fire Olympics held last Saturday, March 16th. This award reflects the community’s commitment in enhancing their responsiveness and skills in fire safety and prevention.

The Business Process and Licensing Office, headed by Wilfredo Garlan, was recognized by City Mayor Imelda Aguilar, reflecting the positive feedback received from constituents for their efficient and effective services.