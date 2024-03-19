HVI yields P340-K shabu

A high value individual was apprehended in a drug operation conducted by law enforcement units in Taguig City, confiscating substantial quantity of suspected illegal narcotics.

The arrest took place at approximately 7:20 p.m. on 19 March 2024, beside a waiting shed in Pamayanang Diego Silang, BCDA, Ususan, in the said city.

The suspect was identified alias Mocki, a 33-year-old Grab rider.

The operation was carried out by a coordinated effort involving different anti-drug units and Taguig City Police Sub-station 4 Ususan

During the operation, law enforcement agents confiscated a knot-tied transparent plastic bag containing approximately 50 grams of white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, with an estimated value of P340,000.

Also seized were P1,000.00 bill along with 79 pieces of one-thousand-peso boodle money, used as buy bust money and one Redmi 5G Android cellphone.

“I want to send a clear and stern warning to those involved in illegal drug activities, SPD is committed to eradicating drug-related crimes from our community, and we will relentlessly pursue individuals engaged in such illicit activities,” said PBGen. Mark D. Pespes, director of Southern Police District (SPD).