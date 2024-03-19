Go supports Bicol development, health care

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go yesterday shared updates on his various projects and legislative efforts aimed at improving the lives of Filipinos, especially those in the Bicol Region.

Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service, began the interview by highlighting his continuous dedication to serving Filipinos nationwide.

Acknowledging the achievements of the “Build, Build, Build” Program under former president Rodrigo Duterte, Go in a radio interview mentioned several projects in the Bicol Region and emphasized the importance of continuing infrastructure development.

Aside from the Bicol International Airport, Go mentioned specific projects during the previous administration highlighting the breadth of infrastructure development in Bicol Region.

Among these are the Imelda Boulevard in Catanduanes; San Fernando-San Jacinto-Monreal Road in Masbate; Esperanza-Placer Road leading to Pasiagon beach in Masbate; Camarines Sur Expressway Project; Pasacao-Balatan Tourism Coastal Highway in Camarines Sur; Legazpi City Coastal Road; Albay-Sorsogon Connector; Cagraray Island Circumferential Road in Albay; Sorsogon City Coastal Bypass Road; and the Matnog-Sta. Magdalena-Bulusan Road.

Meanwhile, in observance of Fire Prevention Month, Go personally assisted fire victims in Barangay San Roque, Quezon City, on Monday, 18 March while imparting messages of resilience, unity, and public service.

Go reiterated the importance of more substantial fire prevention efforts among communities, especially as March is one of the most humid months.