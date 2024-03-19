Go bats for increased healthcare access

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go personally attended last Friday the inauguration of the new Super Health Center in Mapandan, Pangasinan.

Go emphasized the center’s importance in providing residents with much-needed access to key healthcare services, positively impacting the community’s well-being.

Super Health Centers are designed to focus on primary care, consultation, and early detection, further strengthening the healthcare sector in the country, especially in grassroots communities.

He also confirmed that free consultations would be handled by municipal health offices, local government units, and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation through its Konsulta program.

Through the collective efforts of the Department of Health led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DoH for the construction of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024. DoH, as the lead implementing agency, identifies the strategic areas where these Super Health Centers will be established.

Go, an adopted son of Pangasinan, highlighted that a total of 26 Super Health Centers are funded for the province.

During his visit, he lauded the local leaders, including Congresswoman Rachel Arenas, Governor Ramon Guico III, Vice Governor Mark Lambino, Mayor Karl Christian Vega, and Vice Mayor Gerald Glenn Tambaoan, among others, for their untiring efforts to improve public service delivery for their constituents.

On Friday, March 15, Go visited Nueva Ecija, and in coordination with the local government of Science City of Muñoz, including Congressmen Jose Gay “GP” Padiernos and Joseph Violago, Mayor Armi Alvarez, and Vice Mayor Nestor Alvarez, among others, provided assistance to indigents of the city.

In his speech, Go, an adopted son of Nueva Ecija, underscored that he continues to advocate for initiatives focused on the well-being of the marginalized, driving the province toward a more inclusive and resilient future.

Meanwhile, in celebration of Mapandan Festival in Pangasinan, Go, extended aid to its displaced workers at the Mapandan Central School also last Friday.

Some 500 displaced workers were given grocery packs, meals, vitamins, and masks. There were also select recipients of bicycles, mobile phones, shoes, watches, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball.

Furthermore, Senator Go expressed gratitude for the Department of Labor and Employment’s proactive approach and commended its efforts in providing temporary employment opportunities for displaced workers through the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program.