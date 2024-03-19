Foreign investors urged to join Phl's 'exciting new phase'

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. asked foreign investors to participate in the Philippines' "exciting new phase" of economic progress as the country is heading toward expansion.

During the World Economic Forum (WEF) held at the Malacañan Palace on Tuesday, Marcos said that several prospects are "(waiting here) in one of the fastest-growing economies in this part of the world."

"Clearly, the Philippines is in a prime position to enter into a sustained period of robust economic expansion over the next couple of years," Marcos said in his speech.

"I extend an invitation to our guests and partners here today to join us in this exciting new phase. The members of economic team are here today ready to discuss those opportunities that I speak of in greater depth," he added.

Marcos Jr. also lauded his economic team for the stellar growth performance of the Philippine economy in 2023 “against great odds.”

According to the Chief Executive, the Philippines' economy "shines as the brightest spot in the fastest-growing region in the world," with the country's GDP expanding at the quickest rate among all ASEAN members, including China.

"From the moment I took office, it was abundantly clear to me that securing investment-led growth required the right policy thrusts and priorities," Marcos Jr. said.

"In response, we quickly formulated a vigorous plan for boosting infrastructure development that featured cross-cutting strategies for enhanced efficiency to reduce operational costs and to avoid costly delays," Marcos Jr. added.

The Chief Executive also cited the 185 Infrastructure Flagship Projects, valued at over P9 trillion.

He also mentioned the government's revision of the Build-Operate-and Transfer Law Implementing Rules and Regulations to create an "enabling environment" for private-public partnership (PPP) investments.

Marcos Jr. said these projects offer high rates of return and strategically target important sectors for sustainable development, such as agriculture, energy, health, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

He went on to say that investments turned out to be a major factor in the Philippine economy's year-over-year growth, notably in public building and durable equipment.

He also said that the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) served as the country's "driver of growth."

“We have also established the Philippines’ first-ever sovereign investment fund to channel capital toward productivity-enhancing sectors. The Maharlika Investment Fund is designed to serve as a magnet for equity financing from abroad and a vehicle for driving long-term growth without compromising efforts towards fiscal consolidation,” Marcos Jr. said.

But even with the President's endorsement, the MIF did not generate much attention during the WEF round table event.

“The President and CEO of the Maharlika Investment Fund was at the conference but not particularly, nothing in particular for this forum,” President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go said when asked if any firm expressed interest in the MIF.