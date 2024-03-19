Fire gutted ISF colony in QC

A fire of still unknown origin gutted an informal settler families colony in Quezon City on Tuesday morning.

Quezon City Fire Marshal Sr. Supt. Flor-Ian Guerrero said the fire broke out at 10:44 a.m. at 11th Street, Barangay Damayang Lagi, in New Manila, Quezon City. The fire rapidly propagated, completely destroying abiut 50 houses built with light materials.

Guerrero told DAILY TRIBUNE that the blaze quickly reached the fourth alarm an hour later, and was raised to the fifth alarm where the entire city fire trucks were required to respond to contain the fire.

It reached the Task Force Alpha alarm by 11:38 a.m. where other firetrucks from nearby cities were required to response to put out the blaze.

Guerrero said one resident, Manny Abayon, 31, suffered a laceration in his left foot.

He added that firefighters were able to put the fire under control at 12:21 p.m., leaving about a hundred of families homeless.