Fil-Chinese business leader defends PBBM vs. 'globetrotting' accusations

A top leader of the biggest Filipino-Chinese business group in the country has defended President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. against the ‘globetrotting’ accusation by his detractors.

Speaking at the “Balitaan sa Harbor View” forum of the Manila City Hall Reporters’ Association (MACHRA), Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) President, Dr. Cecilio Pedro, said that President Marcos is actually doing a good job in terms of promoting the country’s tourism and enticing investors to do business in the Philippines.

Pedro said the President’s travels are actually good for the country, contrary to what critics try to project.

“I see the intention to generate investments. Pero kung kalaban, iba ang tingin. Sa akin, nakikita ko ‘yung advantage. How many Presidents are traveling like him? Everywhere he goes, he brings in investments,” he stressed.

Pedro, who said he has joined President Marcos in at least two trips abroad, cited the investment packages being brought home by the President each time he goes out of the country, stressing that if there are more businesses in the country, this would spell more jobs, more opportunities and a better overall economy and progress.

“I have been with the President in his two trips to China and Malaysia. The President is working hard to promote the Philippines and he is inviting investors to come in. He is travelling all over to entice investment. ‘Yan ang legacy na gusto nya ma-establish over his term- to bring in more people to help this country move forward and I give it to him ,” Pedro added.

Meanwhile, Pedro said that the issues surrounding the West Philippine Sea (WPS) is just a small part in the entirety of the relations between the Philippines and China, as he expressed optimism that if the leaders of the two countries will sit down and talk about it exclusively, the issue will be resolved.

He dismissed the idea of getting other countries involved, as he likened the controversy to a couple experiencing problems and talking out the problem between the two of them only, without involving other family members outside of the partnership.

According to Pedro, getting other parties involved is not the solution, adding that the business sector is hoping and confident that the WPS issue will be resolved diplomatically.

“Dapat, tayo-tayo lang. Habang may buhay, may pag-asa. There is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said, underscoring that business investors want long-term stability and not conflicts.