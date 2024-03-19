DSWD chief highlights NAPC mission to uplift lives of poor Filipinos

Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Tuesday reiterated that the mission of the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) is to uplift the lives of every Filipino, particularly the poor and the marginalized.

Gatchalian also said this in his message during the sectoral anti-poverty discussion in the NAPC’s First Quarter Basic Sectoral Council Meeting on in Quezon City last Monday and was read by DSWD Asst. Secretary for International Affairs, and Attached and Supervised Agencies (ASAs) Elaine Fallarcuna who represented him in the event.

"We gather here today with a sense of duty and commitment to supporting the most vulnerable members of our society. Our mission to uplift the lives of every Filipino, especially those in the marginalized sector, is not just a mandate but a moral imperative that drives us forward every day,” Gatchalian stated.

The NAPC-led meeting was aimed at fostering dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders on the government's social welfare and development programs and other anti-poverty projects, as well as providing inspiration for the newly-elected basic sector council members.

"As we engage in the discussions ahead, let us not lose sight of the human face of poverty. Our work is not merely about statistics or figures on a spreadsheet. It is about touching the lives of real people, families struggling to make ends meet, children yearning for a brighter future, and elders seeking dignity and respect in their twilight years,” the DSWD chief said.

Gatchalian urged all participants, especially the newly-elected council members, to embrace their roles with passion and dedication as their voices represent the hopes and aspirations of millions of Filipinos who rely on government support and empowerment.

"Together, we have the power to effect meaningful change, to break the cycle of poverty, and to build a nation where no one is left behind. Let us harness the spirit of unity and cooperation as we work toward a future where every Filipino can live with dignity, opportunity, and hope,” the DSWD chief pointed out.

Gatchalian also emphasized the important role of the NAPC as one of the supervised agencies of the DSWD in coordinating initiatives that tackle the root causes of poverty.

“In our pursuit of social justice and inclusive growth, the National Anti-Poverty Commission plays a crucial role in coordinating and implementing programs that address the root causes of poverty,” Gatchalian said.

The council meeting, which was convened by NAPC Lead Convenor Secretary Lope Santos III and NAPC Vice-Chairperson for Basic Sectors Ruperto Aleroza, was attended by other Commission representatives as well as partner-stakeholders from different sectors.