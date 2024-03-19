DOJ, BuCor unite against attempts to intimidate their leadership

The Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. stand united against any attempts to intimidate or deter their leadership and remain dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of their personnel and the public.

"We are fully behind the Bureau of Corrections during this time. Acts of violence will not deter us; they only emphasize the need for our reforms. We are more committed than ever to ensure the safety of public servants and to pursue justice for such cowardly acts."

In an alarming incident this morning in Quezon City, the backup vehicle of Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr., which was lent to Deputy Director General for Administration Atty. Al Perreras was fired upon by unknown assailants.

The targeted vehicle, a Toyota Hilux, was under the temporary command of Atty. Perreras at the time of the attack.

The incident took place at around 6:30 a.m. on the Skyway. It involved a bulletproof Hilux truck driven by security escort CO1 Cornelio Colalong and accompanied by CO1 Leonardo Cabaniero. They were on their way to pick up Atty. Perreras.

Reports indicate that an unidentified gray Toyota Vios aggressively overtook the backup car, operated by CSO2 Edwin Berroya and CO2 Michael Magsanoc, and proceeded to open fire.

Despite the fact that the back window was hit and broken, the bulletproof glass effectively stopped the bullet from going through.

It is worth mentioning that the bullet's path was directed towards the front passenger side, where Perreras usually sits. Surprisingly, Cabaniero, who was sitting in the back seat, managed to avoid any injuries.

The assailants immediately fled the scene via the Nagtahan exit of the Skyway.

Atty. Perreras has directed his security team to formally report the attack to the local police authorities.

Director General Catapang revealed that both he and Deputy Director Perreras have been the subjects of death threats following the initiation of several reforms within the bureau.

Despite this brazen act of violence, Catapang affirmed their unwavering commitment to persevere with the transformative agenda they have set forth.