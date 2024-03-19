DILG chief orders electrical inspection of PGH to ensure safety

To ensure the safety of patients and employees of the Philippine General Hospital (PGH), DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos has ordered the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to conduct a thorough examination of the hospital's century-old electrical system. This proactive measure aims to prevent any potential fire incidents from happening in the future.

Abalos issued the order as he personally visited the health institution to check on the condition of the patients and staff who were affected by the fire that broke out at the facility last Friday.

During his visit, Abalos instructed Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)-NCR Regional Director Nahum Tarroza, who accompanied him along with PGH Director Dr. Gerardo Legaspi, to initiate the electrical system and connection inspection.

"Nag-usap kami ni Regional Director Nahum at Dr. Legaspi ng PGH, magtutulungan po, ipapacheck lahat ng kuryente upang maiwasan po lahat ito," he said.

This, as he also lauded the PGH personnel for their quick response and preparedness during the fire incident that resulted in all patients and staff being led to safety.

A total of 896 patients and personnel were evacuated during the incident, and there were no recorded injuries and fatalities.

"I would like to congratulate PGH, alam n’yo ba in just 15 minutes kaagad nilang nailikas ang mga tao. Ibig sabihin may system sila at may fire drill sila. Napakaganda ng ginawa nila," he said.

The BFP said the fire could have been caused by defective electrical wiring or connection that subsequently sparked.

The fire reached 2nd fire alarm covering a total land area of approximately 120 square meters before being finally placed under control after 45 minutes.

For his part, PGH Director Legaspi said they were very satisfied with the response efforts of the BFP which took only 10 minutes to attend to the fire emergency.

A total of 13 firetrucks and one ambulance were also deployed to the area.