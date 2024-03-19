Didipio Mine sets modest production targets

After delivering a double-digit improvement last year, the Didipio Mine of Australian-Canadian mining firm OceanaGold Corp. has set a moderate target this year to maintain its production growth.

Based on its latest guidance, Didipio Mine aims to produce around 120,000 to 135,000 ounces, or oz, of gold and 12,000 to 14,000 metric tons, or MT, of copper this year.

Last year, the Didipio mine site across the provinces of Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino produced a total of roughly 138,500 ounces, or oz, of gold, which was 22 percent higher than the approximately 113,200 oz produced in 2022.

Meanwhile, copper production decreased only by one percent from approximately 14,400 MT in 2022 to approximately 14,200 MT in 2023.

Increased gold production

Didipio Mine attributed its increased gold production in the fourth quarter to mining higher-grade breccia stopes. This was facilitated by the completion of the crown pillar strengthening project.

The project reinforced the ground surface base directly above the underground mine, enhancing the safety of underground mining operations.

“We are glad to have exceeded the top end of our 2023 production guidance ranging from 125,000 to 135,000 oz of gold and 12,000 to 14,000 MT of copper. Our performance signifies not only the mine’s productivity but also the talent, dedication, and hard work of our employees,” Atty. Joan Adaci-Cattiling, Didipio Mine president and external affairs and social performance general manager said.

Increased production taxes

With the jump in production, Didipio Mine also increased the amount of production taxes paid to the Philippine government, which reached P1.46 billion last year, from P836 million.