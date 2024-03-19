Dagupan City soon to be the 13th Justice Zone

Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC) is set to designate Dagupan City as the 13th Justice Zone in the country on 25 March 2024.

Comprising the Supreme Court of the Philippines, the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the JSCC establishes Justice Zones nationwide to streamline the delivery of justice by fostering cooperation among local justice sector institutions.

Dagupan City inclusion as a Justice Zone marks a significant stride in promoting seamless collaboration among justice sector agencies to identify shared challenges and devise effective solutions.

Led by Supreme Court Associate Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh, the JSCC Technical Working Group on Processes and Capacity Building has undertaken preparatory measures to evaluate Dagupan City’s suitability as the next Justice Zone.

This assessment involved completing the Justice Zone components checklist, conducting Resource Mapping, facilitating an Orientation and Consultation Meeting, and organizing a Development Planning Workshop with local justice sector stakeholders.

Dagupan City, upon its establishment will join an expanding roster of Justice Zones nationwide, including Quezon City, Cebu City, Davao City, Angeles City, Bacolod City, Naga City, Calamba City, Balanga City, and Baguio City.

Specialty Zones have been established to address specific concerns, with Zamboanga City designated as the inaugural Trafficking-Free Justice Zone, Tagaytay City as the premier Economic Justice Zone, and Puerto Princesa City as the inaugural Green Justice Zone.