Brawner visits wake of 4 soldiers killed in Maguindanao ambush

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Romeo Brawner Jr. vowed the military will run after the perpetrators of the ambush that killed four soldiers in Datu Hoffer, Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur on Sunday.

Brawner visited the wake of fallen army soldiers namely Private Marvin Dumaguing, Private Jessie James Corpuz, Private First Class Carl Araña, and Corporal Creszaldy Espartero, who were ambushed by armed members of the Dawlah Islamiyah-Hassan Group in the area.

The AFP chief extended his condolences to the bereaved families of the military personnel.

“We will run after the perpetrators to finally put a stop to their violent acts that disrupt peace and stability in the region,” Brawner assured.