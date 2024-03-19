Bong Go supports infrastructure dev't, improved healthcare services in Bicol

In a recent phone interview on Monday, 18 March, with 96.7 Rinconada News FM Bicol's "Dos Palabras", Senator Christopher "Bong" Go shared updates on his various projects and legislative efforts aimed at improving the lives of Filipinos, especially those in the Bicol Region.

Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service, began the interview by highlighting his continuous dedication to serving Filipinos nationwide.

"Ako naman po iyon naman po ang aking ipinangako sa inyo noon, kahit saang sulok kayo ng Pilipinas pupuntahan ko kayo basta kaya ng aking katawan at panahon. Tutulong at magseserbisyo po ako sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko na po ang magserbisyo sa inyong lahat," Go stated.

Acknowledging the achievements of the "Build, Build, Build" program under former president Rodrigo Duterte, Go mentioned several projects in the Bicol Region and emphasized the importance of continuing infrastructure development.

"Unang-una po, noong panahon ni dating pangulong Duterte, pinursige talaga ‘yan na matapos ‘yang Bicol International Airport…,” said Go.

"Napakaganda po ng inyong Bicol International Airport. Isa po kayo sa mayroong maayos, malinis at bago na airport diyan sa Bicol through “Build, Build, Build” Program ni dating pangulong Duterte,” he added.

On the comprehensive impact of infrastructure development in the region, Go shared, "ako po ay proud na naging part ng administrasyon ni Pangulong Duterte noon, maraming natapos ang DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways); 1,670 kilometers of road, 295 bridges, 706 flood mitigation structures, and 8,437 classrooms sa Region V."

Aside from the Bicol International Airport, Go mentioned specific projects during the previous administration highlighting the breadth of infrastructure development in Bicol Region. Among these are the Imelda Boulevard in Catanduanes; San Fernando-San Jacinto-Monreal Road in Masbate; Esperanza-Placer Road leading to Pasiagon beach in Masbate; Camarines Sur Expressway Project; Pasacao-Balatan Tourism Coastal Highway in Camarines Sur; Legazpi City Coastal Road; Albay-Sorsogon Connector; Cagraray Island Circumferential Road in Albay; Sorsogon City Coastal Bypass Road; and the Matnog-Sta. Magdalena-Bulusan Road.

As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go also supported various local infrastructure initiatives across the Bicol region.

In Sorsogon, significant projects included the Sorsogon Provincial 2nd District Hospital; the construction of a gymnasium and table tennis facility at Barcelona Central School; and the concreting of Fabrica-Sitio Parad Road in Barcelona, among others.

In Masbate, efforts included the construction of sports facilities, including a swimming pool in Casiguran; the Asid-Tigbao-Bara-Malbug Road; and a multi-purpose building at Aroroy Municipal College to support education and community events, among others.

Catanduanes saw the development of a Provincial Integrated Transport Terminal and Business Complex; the construction of the Pandan Breakwater; and a flood control project in Belmonte-Batong Paloway, San Andres, among others.

Camarines Norte benefited from the construction various infrastructure projects including, among many, a seawall in Pambuhan Section, Mercedes; a multi-purpose building at Camarines Norte State College in Daet; and a diversion/bypass road of Cory Aquino Boulevard in Vinzons.

Go also supported many infrastructure projects in Camarines Sur such as, among many others, an expressway project; a bypass road in Naga City, and a new public market in Pili town.

In Albay, infrastructure improvements included the Legazpi City-Punta de Jesus Road; the rehabilitation of the San Francisco Flood Control Structure in Guinobatan; and the construction of Phase 2 of the Cruise Port and Facilities in Legazpi City, among many others.

Meanwhile, with 161 Malasakit Centers now established nationwide, including seven in Bicol, Go detailed the role of these centers in providing easy access to medical assistance programs for the underprivileged.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has aided over ten million Filipinos.

In the Bicol Region, Malasakit Centers are located at the Bicol Medical Center in Naga City, Camarines Sur; Bicol Region General Hospital and Geriatric Medical Center in Cabusao, Camarines Sur; Camarines Norte Provincial Hospital in Daet; Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital in Legazpi City, Albay; Dr. Fernando B. Duran Sr. Memorial Hospital in Sorsogon City; Eastern Bicol Medical Center in Virac, Catanduanes; and Masbate Provincial Hospital in Masbate City.

Highlighting his priority as the chairman of the Committee on Health, Go also discussed establishing more Super Health Centers nationwide to bring primary care, medical consultations and early disease detection closer to communities.

Through the collective efforts of the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024, including 49 in Bicol Region.

Super Health Centers are funded in Legazpi City, Ligao City, Pio Duran, Tabaco City, Camalig, Malilipot, and Malinao in Albay; Daet, Labo, and Mercedes in Camarines Norte; Iriga City, Libmanan, Naga City, Sipocot, Pasacao, Baao, Bato, Bombon, Buhi, Goa, Lagonoy, Lupi, Ocampo, Pili, Ragay, Sagnay, San Fernando, and Tinambac in Camarines Sur; Panganiban and Caramoran in Catanduanes; Cataingan, Cawayan, Masbate City, San Pascual, Aroroy, Mobo, Baleno, Monreal, and San Jacinto in Masbate; Bulan, Irosin, Matnog, Sorsogon City, Castilla, Sta. Magdalena, Gubat, and Sorsogon City in Sorsogon.

Moreover, Go emphasized the need to bring specialized medical services to all regions. That is why he served as the principal sponsor and one of the authors of Republic Act No. 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals.

In Bicol Region, specialty centers are located at the Bicol Medical Center in Naga City; Bicol Region General Hospital and Geriatric Medical Center in Cabusao, Camarines Sur; and Bicol Regional Hospital and Medical Center in Legazpi City, Albay.

In closing, Go thanked the people of Bicol for their trust and support, promising to continue working hard for the betterment of the Filipino people.

“Huwag po kayong magpasalamat dahil trabaho po namin ‘yan. Ako po ang dapat na magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan n’yo po ako ng pagkakataon na magserbisyo sa inyo," he concluded.