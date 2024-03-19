BOC-MICP seizes kush hidden in balikbayan boxes from Thailand

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) reported that agents from the BOC - Manila International Container Port (BOC-MICP), through the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS), seized balikbayan boxes from Thailand that were allegedly containing illegal drugs, misdeclared items, and undeclared goods, based on information collected by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

BOC-MICP said that records show the CIIS Field Station (MICP) had requested the issuance of an alert order on 28 February 2024. Acting on the matter, the Office of the District Collector immediately issued an alert order against the subject shipment due to the above derogatory information.

From 5 to 8 March 2024, a 100 percent physical examination of the said shipment was conducted by representatives from ClIS, the Enforcement and Security Service, the Customs Anti-Illegal Drugs Task Force, the Philippine Coast Guard, the Environmental Protection and Compliance Division, and PDEA.

During the inspection, the authorities discovered a total of 700 disposable vape components and several packs of high-grade marijuana, also known as kush, weighing approximately 63.5 kilograms.

Under BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio's leadership, the MICP is intensifying efforts to stop the entry of smuggled goods into the country. This is also in accordance with President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s directives for an intensified campaign against illegal drugs.

“The success of this apprehension lies in effective communication with PDEA. It exemplifies our unwavering commitment as frontline defenders to safeguard our borders from controlled substances such as high-grade marijuana. We remain resolute in our stance against those perpetrating nefarious activities through our continued and prompt coordination with other law enforcement agencies in the country,” Commissioner Rubio said.