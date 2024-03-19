BI strengthens frontline operations through workshops

In order to strengthen its border enforcement capabilities, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) held specialist workshops for its Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section (I-PROBES).

According to the bureau, the said workshops were held last Friday, 15 March, at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3. They focused on the essential training topics, including the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) referral process, affidavit writing, court investigation procedures, and a moot court activity.

The importance of ongoing skill development was emphasized by BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco in order to support immigration enforcement and border protection operations.

“The Bureau of Immigration is committed to ensuring the highest standards of professionalism among our personnel,” Tansingco said. “Through targeted workshops like these, we aim to equip our officers with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively carry out their duties in safeguarding our borders,” he added.

In line with Commissioner Tansingco's remarks, BI I-PROBES Chief Bienvenido Castillo III acknowledged the value of continuous training in improving immigration officers' competencies.

For efficient border enforcement and immigration protection, these programs offer insightful information and useful skills, according to Castillo.

He said that by continually investing in the professional development of their personnel, they also strengthen their ability to uphold the integrity of our borders.

Castillo added that a total of 36 attendees, assigned to different ports of entry and exit, attended the training. Expert speakers from the Department of Justice and the National Bureau of Investigation shared their knowledge, providing insights into the latest legal and investigative procedures relevant to immigration enforcement.