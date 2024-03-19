Balanga City vow enhanced justice service

To enhance the delivery of equal justice, the Justice Sector Coordinating Council Technical Working Group and the Supreme Court Program Monitoring Office organized the Progress Assessment Visit of the Balanga City Justice Zone in Bataan.

The event marked a significant milestone in ensuring the enhancement of justice service delivery in Balanga City.

It was participated in by Hon. Maria Filomena D. Singh, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the Philippines, Hon. Marion Jacqueline P. Poblete, Executive Judge and Presiding Judge of RTC Branch 3, Balanga City and BalCJZ Convenor and City Mayor Francis Anthony S. Garcia.

Singh stressed the role of the justice sector beyond rendering judgments, highlighting the continued provision of after-care services to the community, while Poblete also presented the accomplishments of the BalCJZ.

It showcased the programs, projects and activities implemented since its establishment two years ago, most especially the Bataan Collaborative Action for Rehabilitation, Empowerment and Support.

The BalCJZ, composed of the Regional and City Trial Courts, Offices of the Provincial and City Prosecutor, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Parole and Probation Office, Public Attorney’s Office, Integrated Bar of the Philippines, City Government of Balanga and the Provincial Government of Bataan, was organized into three groups to present the current state of the justice zone, including its targets for 2024, issues encountered as well as its current good practices.