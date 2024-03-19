Angeles City opens first class library

Angeles City, Pampanga — The local government here disclosed that a first-class library was opened on Tuesday which is seen to provide access to knowledge in a more modern setting for the residents of Angeles City.

Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. led the inauguration of the newly renovated first-class Angeles City Library and Information Center was opened in Barangay Sto. Rosario on Tuesday, four decades since its construction under former Mayor Rafael “Apung Feleng” Lazatin.

Apung Feleng is the grandfather of the mayor, who led the construction of the city library.

“It has been an honor to continue my family’s legacy by overseeing the transformation of our library into a first-class facility, building on the foundation laid by my grandfather and my father’s vision, who first established and started the city library. It was during three generations of Lazatin that the city library was established and renovated,” Lazatin said.

The Angeles City Library was constructed during the mayorship of the incumbent’s grandfather, Apung Feleng, on the lot donated by the family of Renato “Katoks” Tayag.

Meanwhile, it was Lazatin’s late father, Carmelo Lazatin, who initiated the first renovation of the city library in 2002, converting the three-storey building into a haven of learning.