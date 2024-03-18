Valenzuela gov't acquires 25 dump trucks for garbage disposal

The City Government of Valenzuela, led by Mayor Wes Gatchalian on Monday spearheaded the blessing and turnover ceremony of 25 new dump trucks to the Waste Management Division.

The event took place at the 3S Center Mapulang Lupa where Mayor Gatchalian said the vision to transform Valenzuela into a thriving and more liveable community is further exemplified by the acquisition of these dump trucks, each costing P1,973,684.21.

"This investment underscores the administration's dedication to ensuring efficient waste management services for all residents," he said.

Equipped with 63 brand-new dump trucks, the Waste Management Division can deliver more prompt and reliable waste collection services that are specifically catered to the demands of the Pamilyang Valenzuelano.

Building upon previous initiatives, which included the turnover of 38 new dump trucks and 3 heavy equipment units last November 25, 2023, and the announcement of salary and hazard pay increases and PhilHealth coverage for dump truck drivers, paleros, and kamineros during a recent flag-raising ceremony on March 4 at the Action Center, Brgy. Dalandanan, Mayor Gatchalian said he continued to prioritize the welfare of Valenzuela's workforce.

"Tuloy ang Malinis na Valenzuela, Tuloy ang Progreso, that is our objective here. Last November, we already turned over 38 new dump trucks and they are already being used now. We are now adding 25 new dump trucks, totalling our new dump trucks to 63. There is now no reason for your trash to not be picked up. We allocated P125 Million for this project to make our garbage collection more efficient. We can proudly say that we are not dependent on contractors because of all Metro Manila. I believe we are the only ones who are operating our own waste management office. Our more than 306 paleros, we now raised their salary from P425.45 to P522, their hazard pay from P46.80 to P63.80. Our driver's salary went from P528.55 to P557.91, their hazard pay from P54.08 to P73.75, that is why I hope that this serves as a motivation and as a challenge for them to continue their hard work and dedication for their work," Gatchalian said.

According to the Mayor, with the city's current fleet comprising 106 dump trucks, these vehicles will play a pivotal role in the Waste Management Division's efforts to ensure regular waste collection across all thirty-three (33) barangays, where collections are conducted twice daily in all major roads, once daily in all secondary roads, and twice a week in all inner roads.

Furthermore, to detect people who are unlawfully tossing garbage into public streets and roads, new CCTV cameras will be strategically positioned in 36 areas as part of Gatchalian's overhaul of the HuliCam project.

This earned a prestigious Plaque of Recognition to Valenzuela City during the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) Urban Governance Exemplar Awards 2023 recognizing the city’s exemplary efforts in environmental stewardship.

"This accolade underscores the city's effective implementation of the Manila Bay Clean-up, Rehabilitation, and Preservation Program, with a particular emphasis on solid waste management. With this, the City Government of Valenzuela continues to commit to maintaining a clean community for every Pamilyang Valenzuelano," Gatchalian said.