SysNet, EEI Power Corp launches ParkNcharge in SM stores

To get along with the boom of e-vehicles in the country, SysNet Integrators, Inc. (SysNet) and partner EEI Power Corporation, a subsidiary of construction firm EEI Corporation, recently unveiled and inaugurated three ParkNcharge electric vehicle charging stations at SM Offices—ThreeE-com Center, FourE-com Center and FiveE-com Center at the Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City.

Each SM Offices E-com Center is installed with a single plug Type 2 7KW AC charger which has the following features: secured access control of EV charging, user behavior logging, e-Mobility, and roaming capability, usage and utilization report, remote view support, ParkNcharge mobile app with navigation, and the Department of Energy’s website visibility.

The EV charging stations initially charge P28 per kWh (VAT excluded), a rate that is 60 percent cheaper than fuel compared to internal combustion engine vehicles.

Users of the EV charging stations can pay through e-wallet cashless mode via GCash, Maya, or Credit cards.

“ParkNcharge of SysNet and EEI is committed to supporting innovative efforts and bringing sustainable transportation closer to Filipinos. It is a privilege and an honor to participate in endeavors that help the government not only comply but fully support EVIDA as we navigate a world with electric vehicles as part of our lives not just in today’s landscape but also as we move towards a future of sustainability,” Cris Noel Torres, EEI Power Corporation President, said.

This commitment was echoed by SysNet, stating "The three ParkNcharge charging stations at SM Offices’ buildings are testaments to our mission to bring convenience to EV users when they are away from home. This will address a range of anxiety issues and accelerate EV adoption in these buildings. This kind of deployment will help contribute to attaining half of the zero-emission target for local transportation in the Philippines by 2040. We will continue to expand and sign up more buildings to reach this goal," Joel Z. Sapul, SysNet President and CEO said.

The recent launch of the E-com Center EV charging stations is an offshoot of EPC and SysNet’s official agreement last year to install Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment and to manage the charging stations in the Philippines.

The joint venture aims to help developers, property managers and their establishments adapt quickly to the new Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA) and to simplify the operations, monetization, and management of EV Charging Stations.

EVIDA or Republic Act (RA) 11697 aims to promote innovation in the field of clean energy and sustainable transportation while developing a sunrise industry in the country and generating more employment.

Alexis Ortiga, SM CPG Head, said, “By integrating these charging stations into our buildings, SM Offices reinforces its commitment to meet environmental standards and address the evolving needs of our tenant partners. We look forward to expanding our network of EV chargers, making green transportation options more accessible and convenient for everyone."