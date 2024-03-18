Smart, MOONTON Games renew partnership for MPL Philippines

For the seventh consecutive year, PLDT mobile services arm Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) and international gaming developer and publisher MOONTON Games have announced their strategic partnership for the much-anticipated Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines tournaments this 2024.

Their renewed partnership kicked off on March 15 with the opening of MPL-PH Season 13, which will pit eight teams, namely AP.Bren, Blacklist International, ECHO, Minana EVOS, ONIC Philippines, RSG Philippines, Smart Omega, and TNC Pro Team.

Season 13 will introduce a new playoff format known as 'The Gauntlet,' where the top three seeded teams will advance directly to the Upper Bracket Semifinals. The fifth and sixth teams will play against each other, with the winner then challenging the fourth team for the coveted spot.

Bringing Filipinos closer to their passions

Smart’s team-up with MPL Philippines is part of its commitment to support the growth of Philippine esports through tournaments, strategic partnerships, and relevant products and services for mobile gamers.

As the official mobile partner of MPL-PH, Smart will stream all the games - from the playoffs to the finals - on Smart’s official Facebook page, enabling Filipino esports fans and enthusiasts to catch the matches on the go and rally behind their favorite MLBB esports teams and players. Smart is also set to delight viewers with special prizes, treats, and epic gaming experiences throughout the season.

"Our longstanding partnership with MOONTON Games is a huge part of our thrust in bringing the best mobile gaming experiences to Filipinos, powered by our world-class mobile network. Through our initiatives, we've proven that with the right support, training, and mindset, Filipinos can dominate the world of esports," said Alex O. Caeg, Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

"Our collaboration with MOONTON Games puts us in the best position to empower Filipino esports athletes and aspiring gamers as they level up their gameplay and reach new heights in their passion for esports," said Kristine A. Go, SVP for Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

“Our longstanding partnership with Smart is a testament to our shared commitment to constantly innovate and elevate the esports scene in the Philippines. We are grateful for this collaboration that helps empower and connect Filipino gamers wherever they may be. Together, we are committed to fostering an industry that continues to innovate and break barriers for our fans,” said Baizhou Ning, MOONTON Games Philippines Head of Esports.

Enjoy a game-changing advantage with Smart Unli 5G

Smart customers can enjoy the best mobile gaming experience on 5G devices by registering to Smart Unli 5G offers, which come with unlimited data for all sites and apps starting at Php149, valid for 3 days. Subscribers can conveniently register to Unli 5G offers via the Smart App or their trusted retailers nationwide.

With Unli 5G, mobile gamers can enjoy the game-changing advantage of the Smart mobile network, which was recently recognized by independent analytics firm Opensignal for delivering the Best 5G Coverage and 5G Availability in the Philippines.

Avid esports fans can follow the MPL-PH Season 13 journey of their favorite esports teams and athletes on Smart's official Facebook page. On the other hand, Smart and TNT subscribers who want to take their gameplay to another level and enjoy the esports tournament experience may join the GIGA Arena at http://gigaarena.