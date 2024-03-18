Senate approves bill to establish Bulacan Airport SEZ

The Senate on Monday approved, on the third and final reading, a measure seeking to establish the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport Authority to usher in “a new age of economic opportunities and investments” in the country.

Senate Bill No. 2572 garnered 22 affirmative votes, zero negative votes, and zero abstentions from the upper chamber during the plenary session.

Senator Grace Poe, who sponsored the measure, reiterated that SB 2572 would open “a whole array of businesses and institutions ranging from hi-tech conglomerates to semi-conductor manufacturers, battery manufacturers, electric vehicle makers, and other emerging and sustainable technologies.”