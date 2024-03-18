QCPD presents 19 recovered stolen vehicles

Nineteen stolen vehicles recovered by operatives of the Quezon City Police District were presented to the media early morning Monday by QCPD Director Rederico A. Maranan after their flag raising ceremony in Camp Karingal.

Maranan said the recovered vehicles include 12 cars and seven motorcycles which were retrieved by operatives of the District Anti-Carnapping Unit (DACU) under P/Maj. Hector Ortencio and four other police stations in the span of two and half months of this year.

Maranan added that it is a significant break in the command's efforts against vehicle and motor theft incidents in the city.

"In our relentless pursuit of justice and safety for our community, an intensified operations were carried that resulted to the recovery of 12 stolen motor vehicles and seven motorcycles," Maranan said.

The Police Chief commended the DACU, the Galas Police Station (PS-11) under P/Lt. Col. Jerrold Jake Manguerra, the Masambong Police Station (PS-2) under P/Lt.Col. Jewel Nicanor, the Novaliches Police Station (PS-4) under P/Lt.Col.Reynaldo Vitto, and the Project 4 Police Station (PS-8) under P/Lt. Col. Jake Barila for their efforts.

"For their commendable efforts. Collectively, they retrieved these stolen vehicles respectively, which we aim to return to their rightful owners" Maranan said.

All the recovered motor vehicles and motorcycles have been temporarily impounded at he DACU and the police stations mentioned.

"QCPD remains steadfast in it's commitment in ensuring the safety and security of our community. We thanked the public for their continued support and cooperation," Maranan said.