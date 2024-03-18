Pioneering Meralco Continues to Celebrate Women in Its Workforce

Women have made significant strides in earning their rightful spots on the corporate ladder. However, despite these advances, much still needs to be done to truly and fully achieve inclusion and equality in the workplace.

In the energy industry, women represent only a small fraction of the workforce. According to data from International Energy Agency, energy is one of the least gender diverse sectors in the global economy, with only 16 percent of women employees, despite the sector making up nearly 40 percent of the global employment.

In contrast to male counterparts across multiple societal domains, women have limited access to opportunities and entitlements. Discriminatory hiring practices, unequal pay for equal work, and limited access to leadership positions are barriers that impede women’s representation in decision-making roles.

A study conducted by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) in 2022 revealed that there is a gender pay gap, with women earning 18.4 percent less than men, a disparity comparable to that observed in the United States.

The PIDS data further showed that the earnings ratio between women and men clocked in at 92 percent, which means that a Filipina worker received only 92 centavos for every peso earned by her male counterpart.

In response to these challenges, the Manila Electric Company, or Meralco, the country’s largest power distributor, is leading the charge in creating an empowering and safe workplace where women can pursue a long-term and successful career in the energy industry.

Zero tolerance for discrimination

Meralco recognizes the importance of promoting gender equality and recognizing women’s contributions through its overarching diversity and inclusion program aptly referred to as #MBrace.

Launched in 2021, #MBrace aims to build a more gender-balanced workplace, targeting to increase female representation in its workforce to 40 percent by 2030.

To cement its commitment to promote diversity and inclusivity among its employees, the company institutionalized a diversity and inclusion policy that ensure fair consideration for employment irrespective of gender, race, religion, or any other discriminatory factors.

The company’s policy prioritizes creating a safe and supportive working environment, fostering a culture of inclusivity and respect.

“The Company provides fair and equal opportunities for job promotion and career advancement based on employee skills and competencies. Career paths for both leadership and individual contributor roles are offered to employees. A talent management and succession planning program is in place to ensure that deserving employees are identified and selected for advancement,” the policy read.

“Meralco is committed to nurturing diversity in its Board and across the various leadership levels of the organization,” it added.

Climbing new heights

Even prior to the introduction of the comprehensive #MBRace program, Meralco had been at the forefront of promoting diversity and inclusion within the local and regional energy sector. In 2013, Meralco took a bold step when it started to train and hire female linecrew—making the company the first power distributor in Southeast Asia to offer such an opportunity.

The move stemmed from Meralco’s firm belief in women’s capability to excel in technical roles and a desire to provide more opportunities to women in this field. Through the Meralco Linecrew Training Program (MLTP), the distribution utility introduced the first batch of female linecrew trainees not just in the Philippines but in the region as well.

The MLTP is a six-month comprehensive training course comprised of lectures, thorough physical conditioning exercises, examinations, and on-the-job training programs designed to continually enhance the skills and knowledge of Meralco’s talented linecrew. For the first three months of the MLTP, linecrew trainees take lessons while the remaining three months are dedicated for the on-the-job training to help the aspirants apply the lessons they learn from the program.

Once the aspirants pass the MLTP program, they will be formally endorsed to Meralco for employment. Like other applicants, they need to meet all the necessary hiring requirements before they can begin working as a Meralco linecrew.

Women who are interested in becoming a linecrew should have at least a senior high school diploma and be at least 5’2 feet tall. Additionally, they should not have a fear of heights. Meralco treats both men and women equally and provides the same training for aspiring male and female lines.

Currently, a dedicated team of 23 female linecrew contribute their skills and expertise to Meralco’s operations.

Life-changing experience

Karen Cañizares was among the pioneering batch of Meralco’s female linecrew trainees in 2013. A former student-athlete, Cañizares joined 13 other women in undergoing the MLTP and subsequently being hired by Meralco.

Since joining Meralco as a female linecrew, Cañizares has since been promoted twice and now holds the position of Quality Inspector.

“There is career growth here at Meralco and they will not treat you differently because you are a woman. Just like any other job, you also have to prove yourself to be promoted. As long as you persevere and improve your work, you will succeed,” she said in Filipino.