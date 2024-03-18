Pinoys in Haiti to be repatriated

The Department of Migrant Workers said Sunday that at least 63 Filipinos will be repatriated from Haiti, now reeling from violence and chaos as armed gangs try to topple the government.

DMW officer-in-charge, Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac, said Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo has approved the declaration of Alert Level 3 in Haiti, setting in place the voluntary repatriation of Filipinos.

According to the DWM official, there are 115 Filipinos in Haiti.

The DMW is looking at options for repatriating the Filipinos, as no flights were coming out of Haiti. Likewise, land travel to Port-au-Prince, the country’s capital, had been discouraged due to the ongoing violence.

Cacdac said that “chartering a flight seems to be the most viable option at this time.”

“As of date, there is no report of any Filipino affected or injured by the ongoing security crisis,” he added.

The Caribbean country is in continuing turmoil after its Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, resigned from his post, and no one has yet to replace him.

According to a recent report by the US World Food Program, the ongoing violent activities in Haiti have now resulted in “devastating hunger.”