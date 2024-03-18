PBBM tells PNP to 'continue improving their efforts' on crime eradication

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. asked the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday to continue improving their efforts in eradicating crimes in the country amid declining crime rates in the Philippines.

In his speech during the oath-taking of star rank officers of the PNP in Malacañan on Monday, Marcos Jr. said that complacency is not an option, as even one crime is one too many for the nation.

Marcos Jr. noted a decrease in the number of crimes in the country, with figures dropping to 198,617 in 2023 from 207,143 in 2022, and significantly lower than the 295,382 recorded in 2017.

The President highlighted that index crimes had decreased significantly, from 107,899 in 2017 to just 38,436 the previous year.

Additionally, he mentioned that law enforcement achieved a 98 percent crime clearance efficiency in the previous year.

Furthermore, incidents of theft, robbery, carnapping, rape, and physical injury have also shown a decline in the first two months of the current year compared to the same period in 2023.

"While the statistics can be counted, and crime incidents reduced, even in their diminished state the disturbance they cause is still immeasurable," Marcos Jr. said.

The President stressed that the battle against crime cannot be won solely through technological advancements or from remote war rooms.

Instead, he urged a grassroots approach, emphasizing the role of dedicated police officers who patrol neighborhoods and earn the trust and respect of the communities they serve.

"The unity of our people around a common purpose that Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines) envisions is founded on peace. In Bagong Pilipinas, every citizen is safe," Marcos Jr. said.

Addressing the emerging threat of cybercrime, Marcos Jr. highlighted the importance of leveraging technology to protect citizens from digital threats.

He expressed concerns over electronic theft and fraud, emphasizing the need for robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard individuals, businesses, and national interests.

"We cannot allow electronic pickpocketing and all forms of robberies which are the digital equivalent of bag snatching," Marcos Jr. said.

"Cybercriminals also prey on the innocence of our young and exploit the vulnerabilities of our seniors," he added.

Marcos Jr. affirmed the government's commitment to improving efforts against cybercrime, including improved detection, response, and resolution strategies.

He pledged continued support for the professional growth and well-being of PNP personnel, acknowledging the sacrifices made by officers and their families in service to the nation.

"When I talk about the PNP, that is not only those of you who are in uniform but also families without whom—without their continuing support and sacrifices—our officers cannot serve effectively," Marcos Jr. said

"They must be included in all that we worry about, in all that we care when we talk about the Philippine National Police," he added.

President Marcos concluded by urging newly-promoted officials to carry out their duties with diligence, integrity, and innovation, reiterating the administration's unwavering commitment to enhancing the capabilities of the PNP and ensuring the safety and security of all Filipinos.