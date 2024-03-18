PBBM tells OP employees to work efficiently

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told the Office of the President employees and other public servants to work efficiently as the public relies on them to do their jobs right.

In his speech during the flag ceremony in Malacañan Grounds on Monday, Marcos Jr. underscored the gravity of their duties and the necessity to fulfill their tasks with utmost dedication.

The Chief Executive acknowledged that the OP personnel occasionally overlook the significance of their roles and fail to take a moment to reflect on their importance due to the heavy workload.

"We are reminded of the fact that the Office of the President is a 127-year-old institution. We have to, once in a while, take a step back, take a breath and remember how important the work that we do is, and what a great responsibility has been given us by our people," Marcos Jr. said.

"It is a responsibility that we must fulfill, it must be a responsibility that we must do so as to make our people proud of us," Marcos Jr. added.

The Chief Executive explained that every project, every decision, every policy implementation that the government usually do is felt by the country.

Hence, Marcos Jr. told the government workers to continue working efficiently while always remembering their love for the country and their fellow countrymen.

While celebrating the significance of their roles, Marcos Jr. also urged the government employees to practice humility while having a service-oriented mindset.

"It does not mean we become arrogant, because that's quite the opposite of what is required of us," he noted.

"We need to remain humble and follow this noble principle." he added.

The Office of the President was established on 22 March 1897, pursuant to Administrative Order No. 322, issued in 1997, which endorsed the stance of the National Historical Institute Board.

This decision stemmed from thorough discussions and consultations in 1997, involving submissions from officials of the University of the Philippines Department of History and the Board of the National Historical Institute (NHI).