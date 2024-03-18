PBBM denounces ambush by suspected terrorists

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. denounced the ambush perpetrated by suspected Dawlah Islamiya (DI) terrorists in Datu Hoffer Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur which left four soldiers dead earlier this week.

In his statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Marcos Jr. reaffirmed his administration's dedication to rooting out terrorism in the country.

Marcos Jr. emphasized that his administration is committed to ensuring swift justice for the fallen heroes and their families.

"Under my administration, we remain resolute in our pledge to ensure that justice is swiftly served for our fallen heroes," Marcos Jr. said.

"I have instructed the immediate provision of benefits and assistance to support the families they leave behind," he added.

The President called for unity in the face of adversity, urging Filipinos to stand together against acts of violence and insurgency.

Several reports mentioned the soldiers were returning to their base at approximately 10 a.m. on Sunday after buying food and office supplies when the attack took place.

Among those killed in the ambush were three soldiers from the Army's 40th Infantry Battalion (IB) and another member of the 3rd Army Cavalry, all serving under the 601st Infantry Brigade.