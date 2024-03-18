New voters near 1.5M

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday said it has received nearly 1.5 million voter applications for the 2025 midterm polls.

Citing the latest data, Comelec said a total of 1,424,961 individuals applied to become registered voters nationwide.

The highest number of applicants was recorded in Calabarzon with 260,587, followed by Metro Manila with 214,139, and Central Luzon with 157,998.

Meanwhile, the lowest number of registrants are in the Cordillera Administrative Region with 16,010, Mimaropa with 31,096, and Caraga with 38,662.

Comelec also recorded 1,635 new registrants in its main office.

There are currently 68 million registered voters in the Philippines, according to the poll body.

Qualified voters have until 30 September to register.