Kuya Bong pushes better maternal health care

In a show of support for maternal health and prenatal care, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go recently stressed the importance of ensuring that pregnant women in the country receive the care and support they need for a healthy pregnancy and delivery.

As part of the observance of Women’s Month, the lawmaker has earlier lauded the celebration of 20th National Buntis Day at Robinsons Place in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

The annual event, spearheaded by the Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecological Society-Southern Mindanao Chapter, aims to promote awareness and access to comprehensive prenatal and postnatal care for expecting mothers nationwide.

It also featured a series of educational workshops, health screenings and counseling sessions designed to empower pregnant women with the knowledge and resources necessary for a safe and healthy pregnancy.

Further solidifying his commitment to this cause, Go referenced the significant progress made with enacting Republic Act 11148, also known as the “Kalusugan at Nutrisyon ng Mag-Nanay Act,” during the Duterte administration.

This legislation prioritizes the health and nutrition of mothers and their children, particularly during the crucial first 1,000 days, showcasing the government’s dedication to addressing these health challenges head-on.

“I am proud to say that we have taken a big step towards ensuring that the government gives priority to the first 1,000 days of life with the passage of Republic Act 11148 or the Kalusugan at Nutrisyon ng Mag-Nanay Act during the Duterte administration,” Go said.

The senator is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals.