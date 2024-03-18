House set to revoke SMNI's franchise over alleged violations

The House of Representatives is already conditioned to revoke the congressional franchise of Sonshine Media Network International for purported gross violations.

In a press conference on Monday, Deputy Speaker David Suarez said the House leadership is poised to approve this week House Bill 9710, which aims to repeal SMNI's franchise in the wake of "grave" violations committed by the network, such as disseminating fake news, red-tagging, transfer of ownership without congressional approval, among others.

"Unfortunately, SMNI was unable to prove that they did not violate the provisions of the franchise that [were] provided to them. So, therefore, it was voted that their franchise be revoked," Suarez told reporters.

SMNI, legally operating as Swara Sug Media Corporation, was granted a 25-year franchise in August 2019 by virtue of Republic Act 11422.

SMNI is facing an administrative case before the National Telecommunications Commission for alleged violations of the terms and conditions of its franchise, such as deliberately disseminating false information or willful misrepresentation against government officials and other entities.

House lawmakers posit that the embattled network has particularly breached Sections 4, 7, 10, 11, and 12 of the said law, which respectively concern responsibility to the public, self-regulation in relation to the numerous allegations of fake news, and red-tagging, sale, lease, transfer of ownership, dispersal of ownership, and reportorial requirement.

The bill's proponent, 1-Rider Partylist Rep. Ramon Gutierrez, expressed confidence that the measure would "easily" hurdle the plenary, citing the House Committee on Legislative Franchise assessment.

HB 9710 was approved on second reading on Wednesday, just a day after the panel chairperson, Paranaque Rep. Gustavo Tambunting approved and endorsed the same to the plenary.

Suarez, whose privileged speech regarding SMNI's "fake news" peddling against Speaker Martin Romualdez led the congressional probe, is "delighted" with the outcome of the proceedings of the committee, which already held six hearings since its launched November.

"I think this is the longest hearing because it took four months. Such a display of leniency, of kindness, of generosity, of the committee when it comes to the issue of SMNI," Suarez remarked.

The panel on Tuesday cited controversial Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, SMNI's alleged beneficial owner, after he snubbed anew, for the nth time, the summon of the committee.

Gutierrez bared that Quiboloy's legal counsel, Ferdinand Topacio, pleaded for a deferral of the detention order on Tuesday, citing his inability to meet the religious leader before the hearing, which the committee later granted.

"Unfortunately, the committee still did not receive word from Atty. Topacio. So, it seems to be, unfortunately, it reaffirms the suspicion of some of the congressmen, especially Cong. Pimentel that is seems to be a delaying tactic," Gutierrez said in the same press conference.

Topacio attempted—but failed—to object to the detention order, stressing they have provided legal justification in a letter they sent to the committee last week for the non-presence of Quiboloy.

In the letter, Quiboloy's camp asserted that his role in the SMNI officially ended after its franchise renewal in August 2019; thus, he does not possess the specific details or documents the panel would ask for.

However, the rationale fell on deaf ears as committee members were adamant that Quiboloy was still the beneficial owner of the network.