DPWH completes P48.95-million project in Cebu

Residents in the fifth district towns of Cebu Province may now experience smoother and safer driving after the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has implemented road rehabilitation and improvement projects.

DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan reported Monday that one of the completed projects is the P48.95 million rehabilitation along three sections of Cebu North Hagnaya Wharf Road in Barangay Damolog in the municipality of Sogod, and Barangays Lugo and Clavera in Borbon.

According to Bonoan, the project, which involves the repair of damaged sections, asphalt overlay, installation of solar studs and solar street lights, and application of reflectorized pavement markings, now provides a more stable road surface and improved visibility and road safety at night.

The DPWH also recently implemented two road slope protection projects along landslide-prone sections of Cebu North Hagnaya Wharf Road in Sogod town, specifically in Barangays Lubo and Mohon and another along Sogod-Tabuelan Road, with each project receiving an allocation of P50 million from the 2023 General Appropriations Act.

"To prevent debris from falling off the road sections, rock netting protection composed of high-tensile wire mesh, soil of rock nails, steel plates, and steel and rope anchors, were installed that now prevent debris from falling off the road section," Bonoan said.

The projects along Cebu North Hagnaya Wharf Road and Sogod-Tabuelan Road were completed by the DPWH Cebu 5th District Engineering Office (DEO) under the leadership of District Engineer Ma. Jannet B. Nero.

“Thousands of daily motorists benefit from the improvement works along these mountainside roads," Nero said.

"We will continue [to] implement similar projects in the future, especially in areas that are susceptible to road closures and accidents,” she added.