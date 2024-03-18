DOT hails NAIA PPP agreement

Following the signing of the concession agreement between San Miguel Corp. and the national government for the rehabilitation of Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Monday, the Department of Tourism extolled this, expressing their utmost support and enthusiasm for the “significant milestone”.

According to the Manila International Airport Authority, to improve the airport's overall services and infrastructure, increase its yearly passenger capacity from 35 million to 62 million, and increase tourism arrivals, this deal gives the New NAIA Infra Corp. a 25-year concession to rehabilitate and enhance the airport's operation.

“This auspicious occasion, witnessed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to elevate the standards of transportation and tourism infrastructure in the Philippines,” the DOT statement in reaction to the sealed deal.

With the redevelopment going beyond the physical design and structure of the Philippines' primary gateway, the DOT said the NAIA PPP Project symbolizes the Marcos Administration’s dedication to improving infrastructure and enhancing the overall passenger experience and service quality at the country's primary gateway which our National Tourism Development Plan 2023-2028 concretely envisions.

“As the tourism sector continues to play a pivotal role in the Philippines' economic growth and development, the modernization of NAIA reinforces this administration’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for tourism prosperity,” the statement further said.

“Under the able leadership of Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista and the healthy collaboration between the DOT and various tourism stakeholders, we eagerly anticipate the outcomes of this promising collaboration between the DOTr and the SMC SAP & Co. Consortium for the Philippine economy,” it added.

Aligned with the President's vision to position the Philippines as a tourism leader in Asia and globally, the DoT said it has fostered a strong alliance with agencies such as the DOTr and private sector partners since the early days of the Marcos administration, fully realizing that tourism, an industry that contributed a remarkable 6.2 percent to the country's Gross Domestic Product and employed over five million in 2022, “can only continue to thrive and take its rightful standing globally through a multi-dimensional approach and by improving infrastructure, foremost of which is our gateways, which serve as the first and last impression of tourists.”

“The DOT sees the privatization of the NAIA as only the first of the many initiatives that the national government, together with the private sector, should pursue to improve the country’s gateways, to include our secondary airports and various seaports as well across the country,” the DOT, under the auspices of Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, said.