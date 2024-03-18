DICT holds regional roadshow in Clark

Clark Freeport – The Department Of Information And Communications Technology (DICT) conducted a regional roadshow at this Freeport to enhance awareness on the digital age.

Dubbed as the “Bayang Digital ang Bagong Pilipinas: DICT Regional Roadshow 2024”, the event was led by DICT Secretary Ivan John E. Uy that showcased booths and learning workshops that introduced various programs, projects and initiatives of the DICT.

The event also showed the various programs of the DICT’s attached agencies such as the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), National Privacy Commission (NPC), and the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC).

Participants of the roadshow enjoyed the event, especially the students who visited the booths, interacted with the employees of the projects of the agency, and took part of the lessons given by the agencies involved.

Secretary Uy urged that every Filipino should establish a digitally-empowered Bagong Pilipinas, citing that each Filipinos’ participation will provide a stronger and safer digital age for Bagong Pilipinas.

Provincial Board Member Benjamin Jocson and National University President Renato Carlos H. Ermita Jr. showed their support to the roadshow, citing that everybody will benefit from the roadshow and not just the students.

The roadshow aims to bring the people closer to the services provided by the agency, and raise awareness to the Filipinos that they have a large part in the development of ICT in the country.

Secretary Uy said that the DICT Regional Roadshow will also be held in other areas in Central Luzon, citing that the roadshow will connect every Filipino to the government, making the services more effective and efficient in this Bayang Digital age.