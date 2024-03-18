DA chief installs NFA OIC

The National Food Authority Council, chaired by Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., designated on Monday DA director IV Larry Lacson as officer-in-charge of the agency, which recently made headlines due to its reported unauthorized selling of rice buffer stock to private traders.

“The NFA Council has unanimously appointed Director Larry Lacson as OIC Administrator to make sure the operations of the agency [run] smoothly, especially during this harvest season. The NFA is an integral part of our effort to ensure the country’s food security,” said Laurel.

According to DA, Lacson ”brings to the NFA a unique perspective in running the day-to-day operations of the agency given his extensive experience in both the private sector and in government.”

“Lacson will help ensure the smooth operation of the NFA, whose top management has been suspended by the Ombudsman due to the allegedly anomalous disposition of rice buffer stocks,” they added.

Prior to his NFA designation, Lacson was involved in the agribusiness industry as a member of Philippine Food Expo Inc. (PhilFoodex) and served as co-chairman of the agriculture and fisheries committee of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCAFI).

He also worked for the DA attached agency, the Bureau of Plant Industry, for over 19 years, where he served as the director from July 2009 to August 2010.

Agri chief Laurel recently reassumed NFA leadership after the Ombudsman ordered the suspension of two more of its executives, including the recently appointed OIC Piolito Santos.

On 4 March 2024, the DA implemented the six-month preventive suspension order of the Ombudsman against 139 NFA officials and employees amid the rice scam investigation. The number comprises 99 warehouse supervisors, 26 branch managers, 12 regional managers, NFA administrator Roderico Bioco, and assistant administrator of operations John Robert Hermano.

Recent additions were Santos and NFA acting department manager for operations and coordination, Jonathan Yazon.

Moreover, Ombudsman Samuel Martires lifted the suspension of 24 NFA employees on Friday following investigators finding flaws in the data provided to his office by the DA, which he said initially came from the NFA.