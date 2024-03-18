DA: Agri production loss due to El Niño now P1.75-B

The Philippine agriculture sector has now suffered damage and losses to crops worth P1.75 billion due to the onslaught of El Niño, the Department of Agriculture disclosed on Monday.

Due to the weather phenomenon, damaged crop areas are now recorded at 32,231 hectares, affecting 29,437 farmers.

The latest data from DA shows that a volume of 48,332 metric tonnes (MT) of rice was lost, along with 18,966 MT of corn and 7,794 MT of high-value crops.

Moreover, DA spokesperson Asec. Arnel de Mesa said that the dry spell has creeped out in eight regions, namely in Region I (Ilocos Region), Region II (Cagayan Valley), Region III (Central Luzon), Region IV (Calabarzon and Mimaropa), Region VI (Western Visayas), Region IX (Zamboanga Peninsula), and Region XII (Soccsksargen).

PAGASA earlier projected that about 40 provinces would experience meteorological drought conditions by the end of April. Meanwhile, 13 provinces are also forecast to experience dry conditions, and 25 provinces might experience dry spells.

The weather state bureau declared the onset of the El Niño phenomenon in July last year.

It is expected to weaken this March, but its delayed impacts are expected to be experienced until May.