Call center agent nabbed for unpaid smoking violation

A call center agent was arrested by the authorities for not paying her smoking violation in Mandaluyong City.

The accused identified as Mary Glae Anne Cantillep, 37, resident of Barangay 602, Sta. Mesa, Manila violated the Municipal Ordinance No. 730 Series of 2019 or the Comprehensive Smoke-Free Ordinance in Mandaluyong City.

The warrant of arrest was issued by Mandaluyong Presiding Judge Maria Monette Mesa, of MTC Branch 98 after Cantillep failed to pay the fines amounting to P2,000 for violation of such ordinance.

The court ordered Cantillep the sum of P3,000 bail for her temporary liberty while the case is being heard.

Based on the Municipal Ordinance No. 730 of Mandaluyong City, a 2,000 will be slapped on the violators' for first offense, while 3,000 for second and 4,000 for the third time.