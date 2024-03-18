CAAP readies as air travel booms

The government is looking for ways to increase aircraft movement at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to 48 per hour from the current 41 as the aviation business is set for a long boom time.

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, or CAAP, which manages 44 other commercial airports said its officials recently met with counterparts in Hong Kong to discuss ways to increase the aircraft movements per hour.

“We wanted to collaborate if this is achievable and if yes, how and what to do to achieve the goal,” CAAP deputy director general Danjun Lucas said.

The CAAP said a group of air traffic controllers visited the Hong Kong International Airport’s air traffic facilities earlier to learn best practices.

Increasing the flight movements took into consideration the infrastructure limitations, plus the goal of doubling the annual passenger capacity from 32 million to 60 million.

3% movements increase

MIAA recorded 279,953 flight movements in 2023, marking a 3 percent increase from the 271,535 flight movements in 2019 or pre-Covid pandemic.

Of the 2023 figure, 171,605 were domestic flights and 108,348 were international.

MIAA recorded a 12 percent increase in domestic flights compared to pre-pandemic levels.

He attributed the increase to the fact that domestic borders were the first to remove restrictions.